Concrete has been poured for the new Miles Davis Memorial Project.

Concrete was placed in footings Thursday morning in Downtown Alton by RCS Construction of Wood River. The area will be prepared for bricks and blocks. A firm completion date for the bricks and blocks placement has not been given yet.

Born in Alton in 1926, Davis became a leading jazz musician, trumpeter and composer and is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

“Our plan is to get this done as soon as possible,” said Patricia Ackman, spokesperson for the Miles Davis Statue Project. “We don’t want to inconvenience the downtown businesses any longer than necessary. We appreciate their patience and support. Everything from this point will depend on the weather.”

Ackman said project organizers do not envision the work to take that long.

“It is exciting that we have come a long way in a relative short time as other projects this big,” Ackman said. “We have had such support of the community. Pride, Inc., has been very supportive and done the administrative work.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the project can visit the Pride, Inc., in Godfrey, website or contact Pride, Inc., at 618-467-2375.

In comments after a Riverbender.com story about the Miles Davis Statue on a Miles Davis website, Ackman said someone called Davis “the Einstein of music.”

“Some can’t wait and want to visit Alton and have a picture with the statue,” Ackman added. “When this is done, it is going to be a big attraction to the area and be a boost to businesses downtown. It will be a tourist attraction.”

