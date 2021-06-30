ALTON – The Alton Municipal Band plans to bring back a BRASS ENSEMBLE Thursday, July 1st at 8pm to the gazebo at Riverview Park to kick off Week 4 of Concerts in the Park with a patriotic theme.

The ensemble that will perform includes area professional musicians David Drillinger on trumpet, Adam Rodgers on French Horn, Kelley Kesterson on Trombone, Dennis Meyer on trumpet and Dick Rogers on trombone. This quintet promises a memorable evening of unquestionable patriotism, love and devotion to country for all who attend.

Start your July celebrations at Riverview Park this Thursday and be sure to wear some red, white and blue to the concert. Bring your lawn chairs and come for an enjoyable evening of beautiful music overlooking the Mississippi River from the bluffs nestled in the historic Christian Hill neighborhood.

The full Alton Municipal Band will then return to Haskell Park near the Lucy Playhouse on Sunday, July 4th at 7pm to perform a selection of patriotic music under the direction of David Drillinger.

This Independence Day celebration will feature one of the bands talented trumpeters, Charlie Prager, performing an arrangement by Drillinger of John Williams (composer) With Malice Toward None from the critically acclaimed film Lincoln produced by Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy. Vocalist Dave Guebert will also be featured on several numbers including: Irving Berlin’s God Bless America; an arrangement by Drillinger of Douglas E. Wagner’s Written on a Star; and Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly a composition by Aaron Tippin, Casey Beathard, Kenny Beard, David W Drillinger and Peter Hussey.

Other music to be performed are Let Freedom Ring, Patriotic Sing-a-Long, America, the Beautiful, Always United, Forever Strong, National Emblem, Parade of the Tall Ships, Semper Fidelis, God Bless the U.S.A., and Stars and Stripes Forever.

A big thank you to everyone who came out for both concerts last week, and especially to Mayor David Goins who was planning a surprise guest appearance assisting the band on a Strauss polka playing the anvil solo. This will definitely have to be rescheduled. The sudden down pour quickly ended the outdoor concert at Haskell Park near the Lucy Playhouse as band members scurried to pack up music, stands, instruments and cases for yet another day.

A big thank you to Alton Park and Recreation staff who were quick to move risers and chairs back into Haskell House. Sometimes it just rains.

We are happy to announce that clarinet soloist Sophie Browning will plan to return to perform the Carl Maria von Weber’s Concertino for Clarinet in E-flat major, Op. 26 with the band later this summer.

Fortunately, the jazz ensemble this last Thursday was able to perform at the gazebo in Riverview Park. The group comprised of local music educators under the direction of Tim Jarden made a quick decision to setup betting that the clouds would disappear. Sure, enough the rain moved on and the evening was an absolute delight for those in attendance. Known to many around the area as “Third Coast” the latest iteration of the group includes two of the original members – Lewis & Clark Community College Jazz Director Tim Jarden and Alton School District Band Director Kenny King. Additional musicians include Alton School District Band Director Chris Jarden (trumpet/piano), Illini Middle School Band/Chorus Director Waylon Schroeder (saxophone) and special guest, recent Alton High School graduate Fletcher Leonard (percussionist).

Article continues after sponsor message

This 131st consecutive season of Summer Concerts in the Parks looks a bit different than in the past but remains a 9-week season with performances on Thursdays at Riverview Park at 8pm where the band has a gazebo with lights, and Sundays at Haskell Park near the Lucy Playhouse at 7pm.

Ensembles will be featured July 1st (Brass) and July 8th (Gospel Choir) at Riverview Park as the Alton Municipal Band eases back into its regular season. The full band will perform at Haskell Park where players and audience can spread out and social distance through August 8th.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own seating and follow the state and city health and safety guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing particularly for those that are non-vaccinated.

The full band is returning to Riverview Park starting July 15th WEEK 6 themed LET’S GO under the direction of David Drillinger with guest vocalist Sue Parton

Stanard.

WEEK 7 themed An Evening with ERIN will feature guest vocalist Erin Bode.

WEEK 8 themed Children’s Concert will feature STL TV/Radio personality Heidi Glaus narrating the playful story to music of Peter and the Wolf.

WEEK 9 themed So Long, Farewell with vocalist Robyn Brandon.

We welcome and encourage the community to visit the parks for some quality outdoor time together with family and friends and come listen to some of the best music around. The city’s continuing support for these FREE outdoor concerts is a wonderful Alton tradition dating back to 1891.

Anyone interested in making a donation to further support expanded ensemble performances and concert activities can send a check to city hall payable to the Alton Municipal Band Special Fund or make donations on-line through the Alton city website at www.cityofaltonil.com.

Join our Friends of Alton Municipal Band group on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest happenings, and feel free to share your memories, pictures and best band moments.

If you have other questions, let us know at info@altonmunyband.org and thank you for your support.

More like this: