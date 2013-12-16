Beginning in January, 2014, Senior Services Plus will be offering two courses for senior citizens 55 or older. Village of Bethalto's Jeff Allsman will be teaching the courses at Senior Services Plus on Mondays throughout the month. The Village of Bethalto has provided new equipment at the agency's Alton Center.

Each class will be a 4-week course, and the cost per person is $35. The class is hands on, and uses a follow along approach. Each participant will also receive a take home manual on their subject.

From 9:00am-10:00am, "Email 101" will show enrollees how to set up and use an email account. Enrollees will be shows the benefits of Microsoft Outlook accounts, Hotmail, and Yahoo.

From 10:00am-11:00am, "Intro to Windows 8" will introduce enrollees to the newest in operating systems. Learn how to navigate your desktop to organize files, photos, calendars, and more.

For additional information on computer courses or to sign up, call 618-465-3298, extension 100. Space is limited to 10 participants per course.

