Beginning December 2, 2013, Senior Services Plus will be offering three courses for senior citizens 55 or older. Village of Bethalto's Jeff Allsman will be teaching the courses at Senior Services Plus on Mondays throughout the month. The Village of Bethalto will be installing new equipment at the agency's Alton Center.

Each class will be a 4-week course, and the cost per person is $35. The class is hands on, and uses a follow along approach. Each participant will also receive a take home manual on their subject.

With an increased demand for beginner's courses, the agency is combining the courses of "Basic Computer" and "Basic Internet" into a one hour session. This basic course is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. "Understanding Your Digital Pictures" will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and will address how to retrieve your photos from your digital camera.

Following the latest in social media trends, "Skype 101" will be offered from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and will teach individuals how to hold a conversation on screen via the internet. This class would be beneficial to anyone with family from out of the area.

For additional information on beginner's courses or to sign up, call 618-465-3298, extension 100. Space is limited to 10 participants per course.

