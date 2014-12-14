Listen to the story

Week Ten: "School Lunches: "Are You Feeding Your Child's Brain What It Needs, at Lunch time?"

Okay, to make it easier to prepare nutritious school lunches, here's a quick review of Weeks One through Nine Health-Tips:

Week One: Omega 3, Tuna, Salmon, Walnuts, Seeds, Peanut Butter & much more!

Bonus! Why not prepare a quantity of "home made trail mix, to pack everyday, include almonds sesame sticks,, walnuts, raisins, too?

Week Two: Iron, suggesting Lean Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Ham; Avoiding additives, antibiotics, excessive fat!

"Portion Recommendations: Usu., portions are suggested at fist size."

Bonus Protein! "luchables" include "1 hard boiled egg!"

Week 3: Colorful Crispy Vegetables, expanding, now, for school lunches, to green, leafy, vegetables, as most vegetables are powerful antioxidants, as Celery sticks, Baby Carrots & much more, are great for school lunches!

Bonus! Bake home made white & sweet potato slices or wedges!

Week 4: Beans, incredibly healthy, a stabilizer of mood, energy & sugar levels!

Tip! Make a tasty Bean Dip or spread!

Week Five: 100 % Whole Grains, read all labels!

Whole grains are healthy & appetite satisfying!

Check out 100 %Whole Grain Breads, "Pockets" - Crackers & the like!

Bonus! For sandwiches, use 2 different types of grains, i. e., 1 slice 100 % whole wheat, the other slice rye bread?

Or, a corn muffin!

Week 6: Dairy, try for a definite Dairy lunch time serving!

Tip! Make chocolate milk part of lunch, occasionally! Along with: cheese cubes, yogurt, ice cream!!

And, always hydrate, with a cup of H2 O!!

Week 7: Berries, fruits of all kinds, a sweet, a powerful antioxidant!

Tip! Include: An apple or fresh Banana or banana chips, kiwi, strawberries, a favorite fruit, apple slices, orange wedges or, even, 4 Oz. of 100 % fruit juice!

Plus, possibly? Rinse fresh grapes, pat dry, fill in a reusable baggy & freeze & pack in the morning!

Week 8: Pumpkin, avoid unnecessary sweeteners, natural or substitutes!!

Tip! find ways to include Pumpkin muffins, cookies, any pumpkin treats, Pumpkin seeds, during this, limited, Holiday Season!

Week 9: Breakfast! Healthy 1st Bite, make it Protein, for the balance of energy & calming!

Right now!

Plus! Ready?

Week 10!

Just, to make it "quick & easy" select 1 or 2 foods, from every week's Health-Tip!

This week's Splash Health-Tip is, simply, is to take serious "nutritious school lunches" and Healthy Lunches, to Include All Weekly Health-Tips, to Feed Your Child's Brain, What It Really Needs, for Today's nutritious School Lunch, for Tomorrow's School Lunch& for an entire lifetime of Healthy Lunches!

"School Lunches Matter!"

Just remember!

Awesome Autumn, Weeks ONE through TEN, Health-Tips, to Feed Your Child's Brain, What It Really Needs!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

