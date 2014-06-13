EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. June 12, 2014 – Five years ago, Erica Hunt was struggling with her own weight battles when she began working at a local women’s gym. After enduring an endless string of intimidating personal trainers and workouts over the years, she saw promise in a facility that

empowered women to take control of their health in an intimidation-free, supportive environment. When the gym closed, she bought it, revived it and reopened it as Complete Fitness in 2009, changing the lives of women in the Metro East, including her own.

Since opening its doors, Complete Fitness has helped women of all ages, sizes and fitness levels experience the best health of their lives. Through one-on-one fitness guidance, weighted circuit training and weight loss support, members have lost enough inches to equal an entire football field (with 16 yards to spare) and 1.5 tons of weight over the past five years. More important, they’ve achieved their fitness goals in a healthy way without deprivation.

Remarked Hunt, “In celebrating our fifth anniversary, we also celebrate the incredible accomplishments of our members. By cheering each other on and supporting one another through their challenges, they’ve become healthier, stronger and more confident. While losing 3,600 inches is an amazing accomplishment in itself, the boosts in their self-confidence and overall well-being are even more exciting.”

Unlike other gyms, Complete Fitness offers machines designed specifically for a woman’s body. In addition, workouts are customized depending on a woman’s fitness goals, whether she wants to lose weight, tone up or get healthier, and staff members provide supportive, guided assistance at no additional cost. The gym also offers affordable classes, such as yoga, as well as hosts Cross The Line, a guided couch to 5K program for new runners.

Furthermore, Complete Fitness is the Metro East provider of Thin&Healthy Total Solution, a national healthy weight management program led by staff members that educates participants on the importance of portion control, smart food choices and daily movement. Women can choose to partake in Thin&Healthy, join the gym to work out on their schedules, or do both to

create a comprehensive weight management plan.

Complete Fitness is located at 1051 Century Drive in Edwardsville. The gym is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 618-655-1515.

