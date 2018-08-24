EDWARDSVILLE - The results for the Ninth Annual BANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium and Downtown Dash are now complete.

There were a total of nine bicycle races in the program. In the first race, a men’s all-category race, Jacob Slosar of Edwardsville was the winner, with Nicholas Gomes of Florissant, Mo., finishing second and Jeremy Roberts of Wildwood, Mo., finishing third. In the women’s Category 4/5 race, the top three finishers in order were Courtney Robison of Louisville, Leah DeMatta of University City, Mo., and Heather Robinson of Indianapolis. In the Men’s Masters race for 40 and older, Justin Kirk of Carmel, Ind., was the winner, with Patrick Gribbon of Wildwood second and Dennis Koscielski of St. Louis coming in third.

In the Men’s Masters 50-and-over race, the winner was Gary Dyer of Alton, with Scott Shaw of Edwardsville the runner-up, and Maurice Hessel of Belleville coming in third. The Category 5 race was won by Christian Schoonover of Wentzville, Mo., with Austin Zahm of Waltonville, Ill., finishing second and Matthew Miller of Edwardsville taking third. Tim Smith of St. Louis won the Category 4 race going away, with Greg Nemeth of Greenwood, Ind., coming in second and Jonathan Hanahan of St. Louis winding up third.

In the women’s feature race, the all-divisions pro, Amy McClintock and Hannah Shell, both of St. Louis, finished one-two in the event, with Ashley Weaver of Wichita Falls, Tex., claiming third. The Category 3 men’s race was won by Will Coleman of Greenfield, Ind., while Philip Leachman of St. Louis came in second, and Michael Bobelak of Ballwin, Mo., taking third. In the final race of the day, the feature men’s Pro Category 1 and 2, Adam Koble of Waseca, Minn., was the winner, with Nathanial Schoonover of Wentzville winding up second and Austin Gomes of Florissant coming in third.

In the Downtown Dash results, the men’s Elite Division winner was Luke Padesky of St. Louis, running the course in 6:41, finishing three seconds ahead of runner-up Matthew McClement, also of St. Louis with a time of 6:44. Dustin Davis of Worden was third, coming in at 6:59, and Glen Carbon’s Bart Smith was fourth with a time of 7:10.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the women’s Elite division, Krista Arnold of Edwardsville won the race with a time of 7:10, with Crystal Harriss, also of Edwardsville, finishing second at 7:22. Grace Andrews of Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., was third with a time of 7:57, and Melissa Gomes of Florissant, Mo., was fourth at 9:26.

Raleigh Brazier of Edwardsville won the men’s Open division of the Dash with a time of 7:20, winning by 15 seconds over runner-up Austin Viano, also of Edwardsville, who ran the course in 7:35. Matthew House of Glen Carbon was third, with a time of 8:59, Wayne Skigen of Edwardsville was fourth at 9:14, and Tim Mislan of Glen Carbon finished fifth with a time of 9:34.

In the women’s Open race, Rebecca Bradley of Edwardsville was the overall winner with a time of 8:23, finishing ahead of Edwardsville’s Lea Viano, who had a time of 8:35. Jenna Johnston of Whittington, Ill., was third, coming in at 8:47, Danielle Weems of Edwardsville finished fourth with a time of 9:35, and Amber Koester of Edwardsville was fifth at 10:34.

In the men’s age group results, Chase Lading of Edwardsville won the nine-and-under group with a time of 11:34, Hunter Lading of Edwardsville won the 10-14 division at 14:51, Cole Salter of Edwardsville won the 15-19 group with a time of 9:45, Viano was the winner in the 20-29 group, the 30-39 category was won by House, Corey Anderson of Edwardsville was the 40-49 group winner with a time of 9:59, Mislan was the winner in the 50-59 group, while Skigen won the 60-and-over grouping.

In the women’s age groupings, Maia Sweezey-Errar of Edwardsville won the nine-and-under group with a time of 14:25, Lea Viano won the 20-29 age group, Koester the 30-39 category, Weems the 40-49 group and Bradley also won the 50-and-over grouping.

And of course, the bottom line is that a good time was had by all, participants and spectators alike.

“Oh gosh, yes,” Race Director Brian Mulhall said. “It’s a great way to kick off the school year, and just people to come out, get away from their cell phones and TV, and just relax. We have an open gate container perimeter, we have a great food zone, of course all the restaurants and bars downtown have a great time with this as well. We have wonderful kids’ activities; it’s also truly a family event, and we’re really proud of that.

More like this: