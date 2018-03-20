ST. LOUIS - Media and others are urged to reserve their places now to hear nearly four dozen fast-growth companies make their pitches to prospective investors at the 19th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum. The event will be March 28-29 at The Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark here.

Attendees also will hear about Virgin Hyperloop One from the company’s head of global public policy and North American projects at Thursday’s luncheon.

InvestMidwest has been described by some investors as the Midwest’s premier venture conference. Presenting at InvestMidwest can make or break the financial future for some of the most exciting innovations, concepts, and young, fast-growth companies in the Midwest. Forty-five companies from 15 states were selected to present at InvestMidwest from a pool of 150 applications from 19 states and Canada.

Venture capitalists, corporate investors and angel investors will decide which young companies might be a match for their various investment portfolios; some 300 people are expected to attend the venture capital conference. Up-and-coming fast-growth young companies have attracted well over $1 billion in investments since InvestMidwest began 19 years ago.

Each company will have up to eight minutes to wow potential investors in one of three industry tracks on Thursday, March 29: Food, Agriculture and BioEnergy; Life Sciences; and Technology and General Business. Presentations for all three tracks will occur simultaneously from 8:50 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Thomas Melzer, Managing Director of RiverVest Venture Partners, and Dedric Carter, Ph.D., who is in charge of technology transfer and also teaches engineering and entrepreneurship at Washington University in St. Louis, will speak at the Thursday breakfast at 8 a.m.

l Anderson, Executive Director of Missouri Technology Corporation, and Dan Katz, Director of Global Public Policy and North American Projects for Virgin Hyperloop One, will be featured at the closing luncheon program starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Christine Walsh, Executive Director of InvestMidwest, will briefly address attendees during both the breakfast and luncheon programs.

An opening reception will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

WHAT: InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum

WHERE: The Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, St. Louis, MO

WHEN: Wednesday, March 28, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 29,

7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.investmidwestforum.com.

