HARDIN - Calhoun County is always a special place and on Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2023, the signs of community support shined through once again in the Calhoun High School girls volleyball squad's Pink Night For Breast Cancer Awareness.

Calhoun head girls coach Melissa Zipprich could not have been more proud of her girls, parents and community than she was on Tuesday evening. In a related story, more about Calhoun's girls volleyball season. The girls are the area's best volleyball team and are an unbelievable 23-0 at this point in the season. On Wednesday, the Warriors have a key match against rival Mendon Unity, which could be the squad's strongest test of the season.

Coach Zipprich said in the 25-13, 25-9 win over Barry Western they had a large crowd adorn pink shirts to cheer on her Warriors.

"Profits from our T-shirt sale and bake sale went to a great Warrior fan, Sue Aderton," Coach Zipprich said. "Sue is a Calhoun graduate and currently fighting breast cancer. She is a great example of what it means to be Warrior Strong."

