ALTON - The community showed their support for local law enforcement Friday night at Bluff City Grill during the second annual Mustache March 4PD with a performance from The Glendale Riders.

The event started last year when a group of community members decided to show their support for local law enforcement.

Steve Schwegel and Tina Bennett said the support from the community has been tremendous this year.

“We were overwhelmed with how people reacted over the first year and this year has been even more overwhelming,” Schwegel said. “We’ve always tried to promote this pro police atmosphere because I think the media doesn’t always provide that. When you get up here tonight and see all the people here, you’ll understand that it is a very pro police atmosphere.”

“We had a lot of positive response from the recipients of the funds last year,” Bennett said.”The departments that received the funds really wanted to become more involved so we decided to do it a second year and hopefully a third year and fourth year. The response has been amazing.”

