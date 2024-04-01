CARLINVILLE – Multiple fire agencies battled a serious commercial fire in Carlinville early Sunday, April 1, 2024, at 4 a.m. and the blaze reignited at 2:30 p.m. later in the day.

A boil order for Carlinville has been in place since Sunday. The building was destroyed, but it was once a place where businesses stored equipment.

Carlinville Fire Chief Jess McKee called out departments from Staunton, Virden, Girard, Litchfield, Bunker Hill, Northwestern, Auburn, Raymond, Mt. Olive, Unit 7, Farmeville-Waggoner, the Nokomis Area Fire Protection District, Medora, Gillespie, Witt and Greenfield provided water tenders. Ladder trucks and engines were available throughout the day from the agencies to extinguish the massive fire.

Carlinville City Public Works Director Dan Held said water main pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch due to the fire at the intersection of Wilson and University streets. Water nearly ran out at the local tower because of the extensive use.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

There were several explosions and several businesses lost everything in the fire.

Chief McKee thanked the crews for their tremendous help and said it took eight hours to put the fire out. He also saluted the community for bringing food and beverages out to the scene in typical Carlinville style.

