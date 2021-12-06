This photo shows Sewing to Sow members, Jacque Owens and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation Director David Garris (center).O'FALLON - Community organizations from East St. Louis recently donated head wear and dollars in support of breast cancer patients to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Care Center and Imaging Services extended a thank you to Money and Resources United (MARU) () and Sewing to Sow group from North End Baptist Church for recent donations in support of breast cancer awareness and St. Elizabeth’s patients.

Sewing to Sow made the head coverings and donated $100 while MARU donated over $500 to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation to be used toward breast cancer education, technology and more, with a focus on the importance of early detection and proper treatment.

In addition, Tracy Estell of MARU donated two inspirational paintings she created which will be hung in St. Elizabeth’s facility.

Pictured from the left, are Christy Koenigstein, patient navigator and Jordyn Corthell, nurse navigator, from HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Care Center; Jacque Owens, director of imaging at St. Elizabeth’s; and Tracy Estell and Vonzetta Thomas from MARU.

