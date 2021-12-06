O'FALLON - Community organizations from East St. Louis recently donated head wear and dollars in support of breast cancer patients to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Care Center and Imaging Services extended a thank you to Money and Resources United (MARU) () and Sewing to Sow group from North End Baptist Church for recent donations in support of breast cancer awareness and St. Elizabeth’s patients.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sewing to Sow made the head coverings and donated $100 while MARU donated over $500 to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation to be used toward breast cancer education, technology and more, with a focus on the importance of early detection and proper treatment.

In addition, Tracy Estell of MARU donated two inspirational paintings she created which will be hung in St. Elizabeth’s facility.

More like this: