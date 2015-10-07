MARYVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Community Memorial Hospital (Staunton, Illinois) and Anderson Hospital (Maryville, Illinois) today announced they have signed a letter of intent to form a partnership that will benefit and strengthen healthcare in the communities they serve. This letter launches a due diligence effort for a strategic affiliation to better serve their patients.



“The Community Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and Administration are excited and pleased to take the next step to ensure we are keeping quality healthcare close to home with signing the Letter of Intent to form an affiliation with Anderson Hospital,” said Sue Campbell, Community Memorial Hospital’s CEO. “Our hometown healthcare will be stronger and better with this affiliation, and it will provide additional access to Anderson’s advanced diagnostics, specialty care and resources to better serve our patients.”

“Community Memorial Hospital and Anderson Hospital have a history of working together cooperatively to improve access to healthcare services for the residents of Macoupin County and northern Madison County,” said Keith Page, President and CEO of Anderson Hospital. “As healthcare continues to evolve, our organizations will be better positioned to adapt to change together so that we can continue to provide coordinated, quality care, close to home.”

Details of the proposed affiliation will be defined in the coming months. If an agreement is signed, it will be subject to federal and state regulatory approval. The due diligence process is expected to be completed by year’s end.

About Community Memorial Hospital

Community Memorial Hospital is a 25 bed, Critical Access Hospital, not for profit, non-denominational hospital. It has been open to service the citizens of the area since 1951. The Hospital is licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Community Memorial Hospital maintains medical/surgical and swing bed services. Twenty-four hour emergency care is available 365 days a year and the nurses are specially trained in cardiac life support, trauma life support and specialized pediatric care.

Community Memorial Hospital provides specialty services for the following: Audiology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Dermatology, Neurology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics/Sports Medicine, Podiatry, Urology, Oncology, Allergy/Asthma, Ear Nose Throat, General Surgery and Wound Care

The hospital is in the process of completing a 14 million dollar upgrade and renovation including a new Emergency Medicine Department, Laboratory, Outpatient Rehab Center, and support services.

About Anderson Hospital

Anderson has been making a difference in the healthcare of Madison County residents since 1977. As an independent, not for profit hospital, Anderson is dedicated to creating a health care setting in which quality of life and service excellence are experienced by our patients, their families, the medical staff and the community.

Our 154 bed, acute care facility is technology driven … offering patients cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities not often found in a community setting.

Our quality services are evidenced by our accreditations, certifications and designations which endorse our expertise.

Our Medical Staff of more than 200 members works collaboratively with a hospital staff of over 1,000 employees focused on exceeding our patients’ expectations.

We are a pillar in this community with roots firmly planted in the communities we serve. Our legacy in the establishment of Anderson Hospital has remained a key element in our mission and vision.

Throughout its history, Anderson Hospital has responded to the needs of Madison County residents. Each new service and every expansion has been in direct response to community needs.

