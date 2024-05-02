ALTON - Community members have gathered at the Alton Amphitheater to commemorate National Day of Prayer.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, people can enjoy a full day of prayer and live worship music until 5 p.m. Seven bands will play through the day, interspersed with prayers led by civic leaders and pastors from different churches throughout the Riverbend region. At 10 a.m., organizer Steve Fox noted that the day was already “pretty amazing.”

“It’s beyond words, and it can only get better from here,” Fox said. “Today is National Day of Prayer all across the nation, so what we are doing is we’re serving or fulfilling that worship time, honoring that time.”

National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday of May. People across the country honor the day by praying and meditating.

In Alton, community members like Jody Benner enjoyed the sunny weather and fresh air. She invited more people to come down to the Alton Amphitheater to take part in the worship, and she remarked how powerful it was to see so many people from different churches and backgrounds sharing the day together.

“It’s just a chance to spend some time outside on this glorious day worshiping God,” Benner added. “It’s amazing to see so many community members coming together, all for the same reason, the same purpose.”

For performer Shane Malley, the National Day of Prayer event was also a chance to spread the word of God through music. Malley performs with Spirit Worship Ministries. He was grateful to be involved in the event.

“It’s a huge blessing to be part of this,” Malley said. “You can just feel the presence of God when we got out of the car to head over here. Seeing the people that are already gathering and praying and walking around, all denominations coming together as one to unify to pray for this city, pray for our nation, pray for our leaders — it’s a wow factor.”

The National Day of Prayer event at the Alton Amphitheater will continue until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Everyone is invited to join.

