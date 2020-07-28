O'FALLON - On Tuesday, July 28th; Wednesday, July 29th; and Thursday, July 30th; information sessions are being held for Keystone Place at Richland Creek, the region’s innovative new rental senior living community under construction at the corner of Thouvenot Lane and Fountain Lakes Drive in O’Fallon. The $39 million development will offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care services all in one location. An early 2021 opening is planned, with apartment reservations now being accepted, and limited time Founders Club benefits currently available.

Events are being held as both socially distanced in-person sessions, at their newly opened Information Center, and as an online Webinar via Zoom. In-person sessions, being held July 28th and July 29th at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. each day, will be limited to 10 people, and follow state-approved safety guidelines. The Zoom Webinar, which takes place July 30th at 1:00 p.m., is limited to the first 30 people who register. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Information Center for Keystone Place at Richland Creek is located at 1207 Thouvenot Lane, Suite 100, O’Fallon, IL. To reserve your space and select your preferred session, visit Info.KeystoneSenior.com/RC-JulyEvent or call Jan Brenner at (618) 825-9029 by Tuesday, July 28th.

Sessions will take place on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 28th & Wednesday, July 29th

10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. each day!

OR - Join virtually on Zoom:

Thursday, July 30th

1:00 pm

