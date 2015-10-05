ROLLING MEADOWS - CBD Education Services, in partnership with Nature’s Care Medical Cannabis Dispensary, will be working in and around the Chicagoland area teaching the community and local patients the fundamental shift in society that surrounds Medical Cannabis. These new laws could affect most individuals in the state of Illinois because everyone has a friend or relative with a condition that makes them eligible for this emerging treatment.

Nature’s Care underwent a thorough review and licensing process and is proud to have been chosen to provide Medical Cannabis to patients with cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson's, Alzheimer’s, and the thirty-six additional conditions currently recognized under the Illinois Medical Cannabis Pilot Program.

“We are committed to providing Medical Cannabis to the western suburbs of Chicago in a safe and secure environment,” said Nature’s Care Partner Mitch Meyers. “It is our duty as an organization to communicate with the public, elected officials, law enforcement, religious leaders and the medical community in a forthright and transparent manner. This information will be introduced to the general public to help foster a greater understanding of the medicinal benefits and scientific properties of the Cannabis plant.”

In order to provide products tailored for specific conditions and ingestion methods, Nature’s Care will be offering this natural medicine in a variety of forms, such as: pill, topical, oil, edible, liquid, vapor and whole plant. Basic information on the history of Medical Cannabis in practice and the changing laws around it will facilitate a smooth transition into a regulated market that patients are comfortable utilizing.

Refer all questions or comments to Ben Rediger using the contact information as listed above. CBD Education Services, LLC. “Education To Grow On”. A press conference will be held during the month of: December, 2015, TBD 975 Rohlwing Road, Rolling Meadows, IL, 60008 http://naturescarecompany.com/.

