(Cottage Hills, October 5, 2012) – On Thanksgiving morning, November 22, at the Community Hope Center an all volunteer staff will cook, serve, and deliver a free Thanksgiving dinner to the Alton-area shut-ins and others infirmed and unable to attend other community Thanksgiving events . Meal delivery will be between 11:30 and 1:00 p.m. to registered applicants only. Those in need of dinner are required to register between November 5-16 at 1201 Hope Center Lane, Cottage Hills, or by calling 259-0959.

According to Lyn Cloninger, director of the CommunityHopeCenter, “Last year, thanks to the wonderful people who generously contributed food, finances, and their time, we delivered Thanksgiving meals to over 650 people. Many volunteers told us that it was their family tradition to spend a couple hours Thanksgiving Day helping to serve others before sitting down to serve ourselves.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The volunteer staff spends Thanksgiving morning preparing and delivering hot Thanksgiving meals to the homebound elderly and poor. By feeding the needy on Thanksgiving Day, we make a difference during this special holiday, the day set aside by our country to thank God for His many blessings. Anyone wishing to share with those less fortunate may volunteer or donate by contacting the CommunityHopeCenter at 259-0959.

The primary purpose of the CommunityHopeCenter, established April 1988, is to help the needy, the homeless, the elderly, and the underprivileged children in the community and surrounding areas with programs that meet their individual needs as the gospel of Jesus Christ is shared. The HopeCenter is solely supported by local businesses, foundations, and private donations, and receives no state funding. For more information about CommunityHopeCenter, visit the Web site at www.hopecenters.com.

More like this: