Community Hope Center is in dire need of boxed foods; Hamburger/tuna helper, Mac 'n Cheese, Cereal, Oatmeal, etc., as well as tuna, soup & spaghetti sauce.



If you can help with these items please drop off at CHC Mon - Wed & Fri, 9-2.



Call 259-0959 if you have any questions. Also, we are working on Easter baskets this week to give to our clients children.

We are in need of candy and small toys (especially toys for boys).



If you can help please drop off at CHC Tues-Wed & Fri, 9-2. 259-0959



www.hopecenters.com

