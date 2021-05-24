

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting upcoming community forums to gather feedback related to the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities® building in Edwardsville.

The college welcomes the community to provide suggestions and share their wisdom to inform L&C leadership in the best path forward with the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities. The forums will be moderated by L&C President Ken Trzaska.

“Lewis and Clark recognizes the historical significance and the value of this newly remodeled facility to the entire region,” Trzaska said. “Our goal is to gather community input on options for this facility for future use. We look forward to listening to our community members and embracing those ideas about the future of this symbolic and historic location and how it might serve as a way for the college and perhaps other community partners to enhance our region.”

A total of six forums are planned – three in-person and three virtual:

Wednesday, 6/16/21 – 5:30-6:45 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 910 7337 6777, Passcode: 334833, or join by phone at (312) 626-6799

Thursday, 6/17/21 – 5:30- 6:45 p.m., MJCH, 1210 North Main Street, Edwardsville

Tuesday, 6/22/21 – 1-2:15 p.m., MJCH, 1210 North Main Street, Edwardsville

Wednesday, 6/23/21 – 5:30-6:45 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 923 6024 3957, Passcode: 489336, or join by phone at (312) 626-6799

Monday, 6/28/21 – 1-2:15 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 934 0024 5703, Passcode: 787789, or join by phone at (312) 626-6799.

Monday, 6/28/21 – 5:30-6:45 p.m., MJCH, 1210 North Main Street, Edwardsville

The building was donated to the college by Edwardsville native, entrepreneur and influential African American business leader Mannie Jackson, to house the former Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation. The college broke ground on the site of the historic Lincoln School in 2014, and the newly-renovated building opened in December 2015. Learn more at www.lc.edu/manniejackson/.

Anyone who has questions or would like to submit thoughts and ideas but cannot make it to a forum can contact Executive Secretary Sue Keener in the L&C President’s Office at (618) 468-2001 or skeener@lc.edu.

