Humans generate around 40 million tons of electronic waste every year, worldwide. That’s like throwing away 800 laptops every second! 85 percent of that “E-Waste” is sent to landfills and incinerators to be burned, and release harmful toxins in the air. Anderson Hospital has joined an effort to end this culture of “use and throw away.”



Here is your opportunity! E-Waste Recycle Drive at Anderson Hospital this Friday, May 1. 9 a.m. to Noon.

Click here to find out more. http://bit.ly/1P2rj3r

