EAST ALTON — The second annual Food for Families Drive collected 15,430 pounds of nonperishable food for eight local food pantries in the Riverbend and surrounding areas. Several local schools participated in the drive, competing for a cash prize for bringing in the most donations.

“This community is always so generous and supportive of helping one another, and this Food for Families Drive was no exception,” said Terry Biggs, labor liaison for United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Thank you to all of the schools that participated, to our volunteers who helped collect and deliver the food, to the public who donated on our collection day, and to our sponsors for their incredible support.”

The winning schools were:

1 st Place: St. Elizabeth’s School in Granite City received a $1,000 cash prize for donating 4,077 pounds of food.

2 nd Place: St. Peter and Paul School in Alton received a $750 cash prize. (A photo of Jolene Ahn, Schnucks Granite City; Anna Moehn, St. Peter and Paul Student Council Vice President; Clara Borman, St. Peter and Paul Student Council Secretary; Terry Biggs, United Way of Greater St. Louis; and Brenda McElligott, St. Peter and Paul School can be found here.)

3rd Place: St. John Neumann Catholic School in Maryville received a $250 case prize. (A photo of St. John Neumann principal Laura Kretzer with Micaela Rodriguez, a Food for Families committee member, can be found here.)

Other participating schools include Alton Middle and High Schools, Bethalto School District, Coolidge Junior High School, East Elementary School, Eastwood Elementary School, Frohardt Elementary School, Granite City High School, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Madison High School, Marquette Catholic High School, Maryville Elementary School, Maryville School (Collinsville) Mitchell Elementary School, North Elementary School, Prather Elementary School, St. Mary’s School, Venice Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, West Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School.

All items collected will be distributed to the following organizations: Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Care Center, Crisis Food Center, Operation Blessing, Salvation Army – Granite City and Alton locations, Venice Township Food Pantry, Guardian Angel Food Pantry and Catholic Charities.

The drive was sponsored by United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division, Dynamic Transit Company, TheBANK of Edwardsville, Granite City Steel Credit Union, Schnuck Markets, Andy’s Auto Body Towing and Storage and First Bank.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

