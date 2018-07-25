GODFREY - The Christmas in July event last Friday at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey was what organizer Margaret Freer described “a huge success.”

Christmas in July raised an astonishing $40,890 this time for Community Christmas.

Taylor and Lily Freer, Margaret’s granddaughters, sponsor the event.

Taylor said: “We host the event but the community makes it happen. The Cookie Factory donated cookies and that really helped.”

Lily Freer said: “Today made me feel really good because I know it will help a lot of people.”

Community Christmas, a United Way holiday campaign, was the late David Freer’s favorite charity, so the Freer family has dedicated itself each year to the campaign.

Christmas in July is Taylor and Lily Freer’s brainchild and has been a phenomenal fund-raiser, supported throughout the region and much beyond.

“We cannot do it without the community and our friends that sell tickets, help serve and donate prizes,” Margaret Freer said. “It takes a village…to make this a success. This is the ninth year and I received many comments about how the girls had grown. Taylor was 5 and Lily 2 the first Christmas in July which raised $2,500.

“It is amazing how they and this event has grown. People look forward to it. I am so proud of these girls and their hard work. Everyone’s hard work. We really count on our family and friends to make this a success and it would not be without their hard work.”

Prize winners:

Cruise - Eric Schrumpf

Green Seats - Lisa Huber

$2,000 - Scott Dodson

Hockey Seats - B Auto Parts

Maroon 5 - Gayle Vistine

Top Ticket Seller - Eric Shrumpf, who won the Green seats donated by Gaye and Barry Julian

Other ticket seller winners were:

Margot Huber - Purse

Laura Robinson - Card tickets

Alex Cannon - Card tickets

Julie Bassler - Card tickets

Michelle Matthews - Teeth whitening donated by Houseman Dental

“The person that won the $2,000 donated $1,000 back,” Margaret Freer said. “How kind.”

