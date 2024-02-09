EDWARDSVILLE - Members of the Edwardsville combined basketball team, a co-ed team of players with special needs, played an exhibition game on Thursday night at halftime of the Tigers' girls varsity game against Belleville West at Lucco-Jackson gym.

The team, divided into white and orange squads for the game, played in preparation for the regional finals, which will be played at Edwardsville's Lucco-Jackson Gym on Saturday at 9 a.m. The two teams played to the tremendous support of the fans at the game, cheering loudly with each basket scored. The players all received a great ovation at the end of the game and the crowd remained in place at the half to see the outstanding performances.

A 50-50 raffle was also held with all money raised to go to the team. The winner of the raffle donated his winnings back to the program. A total of $108 was raised for the team.