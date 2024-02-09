Community Cheers as Co-ed Special Needs Team Lights Up Halftime
EDWARDSVILLE - Members of the Edwardsville combined basketball team, a co-ed team of players with special needs, played an exhibition game on Thursday night at halftime of the Tigers' girls varsity game against Belleville West at Lucco-Jackson gym.
The team, divided into white and orange squads for the game, played in preparation for the regional finals, which will be played at Edwardsville's Lucco-Jackson Gym on Saturday at 9 a.m. The two teams played to the tremendous support of the fans at the game, cheering loudly with each basket scored. The players all received a great ovation at the end of the game and the crowd remained in place at the half to see the outstanding performances.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
A 50-50 raffle was also held with all money raised to go to the team. The winner of the raffle donated his winnings back to the program. A total of $108 was raised for the team.