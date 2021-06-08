Edwardsville – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce an Independence Day Luncheon that will be taking place on Friday, July 2nd. Seniors 60+ will receive a free lunch. Lunches are prepared by Dierberg’s Deli and include fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, a biscuit and a lemon square for dessert.

The Center will be offering two options: curbside pick-up by appointment and delivery to seniors who reside in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

Nutrition Program Coordinator Jennifer Jackstadt is pleased about the opportunity to provide our local seniors with a special holiday meal. “We are thrilled to work with Madison County Community Development’s CARES Grant program to offer this special meal to our seniors. It is a wonderful way to let them know that the community cares about them. Cooking a large meal for one or two people in a home is not generally easy or economical, so this meal will be special and much appreciated!”

Please make reservations by noon on Wednesday, June 23rd by contacting the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. As a requirement of the CARES grant, a copy of the recipients’ driver’s license or state ID showing birthdate must be on file or provided when meal is delivered or picked up.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

