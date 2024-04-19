GODFREY - The Village Dispensary at 110 Northport in Godfrey, is open for business as of Friday, April 19, 2024, one of the owners, Eddie Sholar Jr., said, and they are excited to greet customers.

Sholar said the business is right on the line of Alton and Godfrey and has an Alton mailing address, but is considered a Godfrey location. The business will begin with operating hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and Sholar said those times may be adjusted at some point, depending on the feedback of customers.

Eddie said he and his employees at the new location couldn't be more excited to have the new marijuana dispensary open for those in the region.

"We will have a very extensive inventory," he said. "I am very proud of all our employees who have been training and they have things figured out for customers. They are also so excited to have it open."

Eddie Sholar Jr. is the long-time owner of the iconic Fast Eddie's Bon-Air on Broadway, known literally worldwide by its visitors. He said many of the lessons he has learned in the years as the Fast Eddie’s owner will be put into place in his new Godfrey business.

"At Village Dispensary, we take pride in our roots," Sholar said on his website. "Being locally owned means we understand the needs and preferences of our community. Our store has been built with the support and craftsmanship of local unions, reflecting our commitment to quality and community development."

Sholar said Village Dispensary will offer a wide selection of cannabis products, including flowers, edibles, concentrates, vapes, and more. The Godfrey business will feature a knowledgeable staff ready to guide customers through their products and help them make informed choices.

"We have a commitment to safety and compliance, ensuring a trusted and secure environment for all our employees and customers," he said.

Eddie continued: "We believe in quality, community, and accessibility. Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcome and leaves satisfied, knowing they've received the best products and services available. Whether you're a seasoned consumer or new to cannabis, our friendly team is here to help you navigate our diverse product range and find what's right for you.”

Eddie stressed many of the employees are from Alton, Godfrey, Edwardsville, or the surrounding area.

“Our inventory will be very extensive and we are bragging it will be larger than any other dispensary around,” Sholar said. “It is all about local and the community for us. We can’t wait to start giving back to Godfrey, Alton and helping out the community. I do care a lot about that for this business. Our selection is up and running and it will be great.”

Eddie said the variety of gummies will be great at the dispensary, along with the typical flowered cannabis and some preroll products.

“We will have daily specials,” he said. “We have a very wide selection of gummies.”

Eddie stressed the new dispensary will definitely have the lowest prices for products in the area. He said they want to give customers an extra reason to make a trip with the daily specials and a quality product at a low price.

The website for the new business is https://www.villagedispo.com/.

Contact the Village Dispensary at (618) 208-7833 or e-mail info@villagedispo.com.

