ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The St. Charles County, Mo., Police Department announced on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, that it is conducting a missing juvenile investigation. The St. Charles County Police Department said it was contacted at approximately 10:45 p.m. about a missing juvenile - 16-year-old Charles Hughes shown in the photos.

The St. Charles County Police Department said Charles was last seen at 4:45 p.m. on April 16, 2024, leaving Liberty Church (709 Crestview Dr., O’Fallon) where he takes limited classes.

Charles had gone home at approximately 1:20 p.m. on April 16, 2024, (seen on Ring camera) to collect school work and then returned to the church for class. Charles was last seen leaving Liberty Church by a teacher. He was alone when he left.

Charles was driving a 2021 GMC Acadia (Maroon).

Charles’ mother became worried after not hearing from her son and after not getting any response on his cellphone. Charles’ mother contacted On-Star, who stated the vehicle was presently in the 1500 block of N. 13th St., St. Louis (see Google map attachment).

Charles’ mother contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department who went to the 1500 block of N. 13th St. at approximately 10 p.m. and found the vehicle unoccupied.

"Charles has no history of running away or any known usage of illegal substances," the St. Charles County Police said.

Charles is 5’7”, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Charles was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black shorts and black sneakers.

"We are requesting assistance from the community in locating Charles," the St. Charles County Police said. "Please call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000 or 911 if you have any information regarding Charles."

