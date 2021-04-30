ST. LOUIS – Show-Me, a B-25 Bomber from World War II, made famous by the Doolittle Raiders, will fly into Spirit of St Louis Airport for a three-day barnstorming aviation event begins Saturday, May 29 at 9:00 a.m. Several historic aircraft will be on display and available for rides including a B-25 Mitchell (Medium Bomber), a TBM Avenger (Torpedo Bomber), Stearman (Trainer), and Liaison airplanes. This event will take place at the Tac Air ramp, 18260 Edison Ave., Chesterfield, Missouri 63005. These aircraft are powerful American icons bringing the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to St. Louis.

The event will be open to the public May 29 - May 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The requested donation for ramp access is $5 for adults and $2 for children age 11-17. Children age 10 and under are free. Airplanes will be on static display and available for rides. Advance ride reservations are encouraged. Aircraft ride prices range from $95 to $895. Ride reservations and additional information can be found online at www.cafmo.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: