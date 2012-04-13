April 12, 2012 – Those interested in celebrating Alton’s history have another commemorative item at their disposal, this one for their cars.

A street legal set of commemorative license plates honoring the 175th anniversary of Alton’s incorporation as a City is available for sale at the Mayor’s Office in City Hall located at 101 East Third Street, Room 201. The license plates are available at $25 per set on a first come first serve basis. A copy of the vehicle registration is required at the time of purchase and the vehicle registration cannot expire before July 21st.

“We felt that license plates would be a great way to showcase the City and the anniversary,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst. “The license plates can be on your car between May 23rd and July 21st and, after that, they will be a keepsake for the anniversary.”

The commemorative license plates are just one item highlighting Alton’s 175th anniversary. Commemorative coins, t-shirts, lapel pins, and window clings are also available for purchase at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau.

There will be a celebration of Alton’s history on July 21st, starting at 4:00 P.M., at the Amphitheater. Music, food, fireworks, and presentations on Alton’s history will be on display.

For more information on the events surrounding the 175th anniversary, please visit, http://www.facebook.com/Alton175.

