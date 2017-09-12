ALTON - Several folk acts from across the Midwest will be playing the Crystal Room at Mineral Springs Mall tonight.

Part of Champaign-based Old Fox Road's "Scoo Tour," which has taken them across the country, the show will feature local acts: C is 4 Cadaver, which is inspired by horror and fiction genre legends such as the Elder Scrolls video games and the "Lord of the Rings" books and movies, Wooden Teeth, which is described as "acoustic joke-punk comedy," and Casey Myers who plays heartfelt tunes on a mandolin.

Jerseyville woman Logan Bryant has been assisting Old Fox Road member Dylan Chupp in putting together the show while he and his band are on tour. She especially thanks It's Raining Zen owners Dave and Donna Nunnally for allowing the use of the room Tuesday night.

"Dave and Donna of It's Raining Zen are incredibly helpful hosts and care about artists in the community," Bryant said via Facebook Messenger. "The Crystal Room is perfect for acoustic performances."

In a phone call Monday, Dave Nunnally said he and Donna were happy to accommodate local musicians in their space. The Nunnalies have worked with building owner Dan Hornsey to open both the Crystal Room and the historic ballroom to musicians and artists from across the area.

"I think it's very important to showcase local talent and be actively involved in your community," Bryant said. "The Alton local music scene does both, and has a close group of talented individuals.

"The arts and culture in Alton are a great reflection of the city," she continued. "Alton's artists are extremely innovative, and I enjoy seeing them do what they love."

The show begins at 7 p.m. and there is a $5 suggested donation to attend.

