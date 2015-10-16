Hawthorne Animal Hospital is excited to announce the newest addition to the Hawthorne family, our new Wash, Walk and Wellness center located at 24 Kettle River Drive Glen Carbon, IL 62034 (Across the street from our Glen Carbon hospital). The new facility will house our grooming salon, rehabilitation services, self-service dog wash station, and also a large fully-fenced dog park.

Construction is set to begin mid- October with a tentative opening in mid to late November. Currently, we are hosting our October Doga Yoga series in the fenced area of the property on Sunday afternoons from 3-4pm. This 4-week yoga session incorporates your dog as part of the class! Instruction includes yoga positions along with “doga” positions that include your canine. Call us for class details and information.

Article continues after sponsor message

We are very excited about this newest Hawthorne venture and look forward to sharing updates as they occur.

Hawthorne Animal Hospital has been serving the Metro East area for over 57 years. Hawthorne currently has facilities located in Troy, Greenville, Vandalia and our main hospital, located in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Our Glen Carbon location is a wellness and emergency hospital, open 24 hours a day for emergencies and referral patients. For more information or to make an appointment contact them at 618/288-3971. www.glencarbonhawthorne.com

More like this: