BELLEVILLE - Lots of laughs are in store at the upcoming “Comic Invasion!” show in Belleville, which will feature four comedians and be filmed for television.

On Dec. 30 and 31, 2023, at Lincoln Theatre in Belleville, audiences can enjoy a stand-up show with plenty of local flair. Headliner Jeff Batts explained that the comedians travel and poke fun at the small towns where they perform. The two Lincoln Theater shows will be filmed for the nationally syndicated television show “Comic Invasion!,” which is premiering on stations across the U.S. in 2024.

“We call it Comic Invasion because basically we ask the question, we pose the question, what would happen if four comedians just invaded a town? A small town in America,” Batts explained. “Every area’s got something that makes it unique, and we like to go into those towns, have some fun with the locals, and then we perform at a local theater or hotspot there in the area. And it makes for some interesting shows because we will bring a little bit of that local flavor to the stage and everybody always gets a big kick out of that.”

Located at 103 E. Main Street in Belleville, the Lincoln Theatre will host co-headliners Batts and former Marine Eric Rueseler, who is “6’6 and 270 pounds of attitude,” Batts said. Licensed attorney Julian Watkins will serve as the feature act; Batts joked that Watkins will use his legal expertise to get the comedians out of trouble if they go too far. Taji, a St. Louis native, will emcee the night.

Batts said the four comics have different styles, but all of them are eager to take on Belleville and learn more about the town. The Belleville shows will be filmed and edited to make up the sixth episode of “Comic Invasion!” Batts said approximately 40 television stations across the U.S. are currently interested in the show, and they hope to increase this number soon. The episodes will air in 2024.

“It’s a very fun show. I think the differences in all the comedians are going to make a really great night of comedy,” Batts added. “We’re going to film it for our TV show, which is going to start airing in syndication in late spring, and we’re just looking forward to a great crowd at the Lincoln theater.”

The “Comic Invasion!” theme plays off a town’s individual quirks, so it is a bit different from a regular stand-up comedy show. The comedians tailor their acts to reference the towns where they perform. Batts said they are excited to engage with Belleville audiences.

“Every town’s got its own thing, you know? Its own interesting history,” he said. “So the show’s called ‘Comic Invasion!,’ and it’s one part stand-up comedy, and two-thirds of the show is about going out and meeting the locals and kind of tasting and having fun with the local history.”

“Comic Invasion!” will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at the Lincoln Theater in Belleville. Tickets are $22 and there is a cash bar, or you can purchase VIP tickets for $35, which includes a free drink and a meet-and-greet with the comedians. For more information, check out the official webpage or Facebook event page, or visit LincolnTheatre-Belleville.com.

