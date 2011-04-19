Godfrey, Ill. – A free lecture on comics will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Writer Cullen Bunn and artist Brian Hurtt, both of the St. Louis area, are creators of the critically-acclaimed comic series “The Sixth Gun” from Oni Press. They will sit down with Lewis and Clark Assistant English Professor Steve Higgins to discuss how they got started in the business, the process of working on comics and various other topics.

The lecture will last about 40 minutes with a question and answer session immediately following. Bunn and Hurtt also will be available to greet fans and will have copies of their works available for purchase and signings.

The entire first issue of the comic series is available free online at http://www.onipress.com/previews/h/219, and more information about the series can be found at http://www.onipress.com/series/sixthgun.

For more information, contact Higgins at (618) 468-4785 or through e-mail at shiggins@lc.edu.

