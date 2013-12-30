Dark Horse Art Works will present the first annual Comic Book Art Exhibition in the East Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL.

The opening is January 3, 2014 from 5 – 8 p.m. The event features a live artist, a caricature artist, vendors and the comic book art of seven local artists. The exhibition will continue until January 17, 2014.

The Comic Book Art Exhibition features artwork that is dedicated to and inspired by comic books.

The artists participating in the exhibit are Bud Georgewitz, Charlie James, Kevin Dale Duncan, Wascally Wee Willy Harroff, Cathy Hazelwonder, Adam Dresden and Jake Bishop.



Live artist Kamran Mehmandoost and caricature artist Rusty Mathis will be on hand painting and sketching. Be sure and take home your caricature or new painting.



Musician Nathan Thomeczek will perform exciting, original music using tongue drums and keyboards.



Kookies Cupcakes will satisfy your sweet tooth with cupcakes, popcorn and cotton candy. A refreshing cash bar will be available.

Be sure and visit Anthony Mathenia of Stache Comics Ron Winslow, comic book novelist and producer of “Vonnegut’s Ghost” at their booths to expand your comic book horizons.



All comic book art is for sale unless otherwise noted.



This is a buy, sell, trade event. Noted sale items are a first edition Heavy Metal Magazine, Star Trek figurines and other collectables.



The closing (1-21) has opportunity for vendors, food service, caricature artist, and live demonstrations. Please apply as soon as possible for these positions. Or submit your own idea for review. Contracts will be available.



More details can be found on Dark Horse Art Works Facebook page, darkhorseartworks.com or by calling 618 310-4118.



This is a private exhibition presented by Dark Horse Art Works and is not a program of, or sponsored by Jacoby arts Center.

Hours:

Sunday & Monday - Closed

Tuesday Through Saturday - 10:00am - 5:00pm

