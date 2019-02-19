ST. LOUIS – Tuesday night's prediction of winter weather may be coming into the area strong, but it promises to be finished quickly.

National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis Meteorologist Melissa Byrd said precipitation is expected to move into the St. Louis Metro Area Tuesday evening between 4-6 p.m. - also known as the “evening rush” - before intensifying between 6-10 p.m. That precipitation is expected to come as snow at first, possibly even leaving one to three inches in its wake before converting to a wintry mix between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Article continues after sponsor message

After midnight, a small glaze of ice could occur before warming temperatures change the mix to all rain between 1-4 a.m., Byrd said. Rain will continue throughout the night into Wednesday morning. Byrd said it will be a light rain or occasional drizzle.

Following tonight's winter weather, temperatures will climb to the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday, before breaking 50 degrees Friday.

More rain is expected from Friday night through Saturday evening, but temperatures will continue into the mid-50s Saturday as well.

Temperatures will return to the low-to-mid 40s for Sunday and next Monday.

More like this: