GODFREY – Witness a discussion about diversity like no other during The Black-Jew Dialogues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, in Trimpe 141 (ATC) on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus.

L&C’s Diversity Council will present The Black-Jew Dialogues as part of the fall diversity calendar. The fast-paced comedy event will take a look at issues of diversity and race. Puppets, multimedia, improvisations, sketches and a game show will be used to show the power of diversity.

“I’m always a fan of tackling such important yet potentially controversial topics in such a ‘bold and head-on’ way,” said Peter Hussey, Committee Chair of the Diversity Council.

Ron Jones and Larry Jay Tish wrote the comedy to help encourage people to come out of their comfort zones and discuss the topic of diversity in a new way. Throughout the past six years, Jones and Tish have toured the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom preforming for religious and community groups, colleges, businesses and at various theaters.

“As a new event the Diversity Council is bringing to our campus, I’m excited and intrigued by what this experience will offer,” said Hussey. “The interactive approach and activities are guaranteed to engage everyone in attendance.”

Emmy award winner Jones and seasoned performer Tish are able to use comedy and humor to bring to light the rifts and differences between two different cultures and blend them together. The success of this show prompted the creation of Dialogues on Diversity Workshops and Consulting. These diversity trainings and diversity workshops have been highly praised by academic, business and religious institutions. Its focus is on cultural literacy, behavior, multicultural awareness training and the commonality that all Americans share including hatred, bigotry and bias.

For more information about The Black-Jew Dialogues visit: www.dialoguesondiversity.com

For the complete listing of the L&C Diversity Council calendar events visit http://www.lc.edu/Diversity.

