CHICAGO - Actor/Comedian and cannabis farmer Jim Belushi will be among the 50+ cannabis industry expert speakers at NECANN’s 2024 Illinois Convention May 31-June 1st at the Schaumburg Convention Center. Illinois native Belushi will be sharing experiences and insights from his journey on becoming a commercial cannabis grower and multi-state brand.

Since its first event with 70 exhibitors and 1,200 attendees in 2021, The Illinois Cannabis Convention has grown into the largest cannabis industry B2B event in the state, with over 150 exhibitors and an expected 3,000 total attendees over two days.

"This event continues to grow alongside the local cannabis industry," said NECANN Founder and President, Marc Shepard. "We're incredibly grateful to the local cannabis community for all of the support they’ve given us over past four years”

NECANN’s 2024 Illinois Convention will take place on May 31-June 1st at the Schaumburg Convention Center. The show will be open from 10am to 3pm on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $45 for a 2-day full access pass including all speaker sessions. 21+ to attend, no THC cannabis on site. For more information about the convention, visit necann.com.

Event: 2024 Ilinois Cannabis Convention by NECANN

Location: Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N Thoreau Dr Schaumburg, IL

Dates/Hours: May 31 – June 1, 2024 | Fri & Sat: 10am-3pm

Admission: Tickets are $45 for 2-day full access.

About NECANN

Since 2015, NECANN has hosted the largest, most comprehensive Cannabis Industry event series in the US. It’s 2024 schedule includes seven conventions nationwide, making it the largest cannabis convention series in the US. Holding a unique place in the cannabis event space, NECANN uses a collaborative approach with local industries and communities that results in high returns for exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and the local cannabis market as a whole.

