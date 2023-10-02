JERSEYVILLE - October is full of frightfully delightful fun for everyone at the Jerseyville Public Library located across from the County Courthouse at 105 North Liberty Street.

Grab a Passport at the Library for the 5th Annual Library Crawl where you will find 158 libraries listed across central and southern Illinois. Visit at least five, have your Passport stamped and you will receive an exclusive, commemorative Library Crawl pin. The Crawl takes place from October 1-31.

There are two Illinois Libraries Present events taking place in October. October 4 features Chills & Thrills with author Stephen Graham Jones and on October 17 ILP presents Grace Lin children’s author and illustrator as she talks about Food, Family and Folktales. Both events will begin at 7:00 pm and are available to watch live from home by calling the Library to register to receive the Zoom link.

This month’s LEGO Club on Saturday, October 7 at 10:00 am will also feature special YouTube videos all about the upcoming Annular Eclipse. LEGO Club is for ages K-Grade 7. The Library provides the LEGOs and will display the participants’ masterpieces all month long.

Since it is the season for all things spooky, the Library will host a family friendly “ghost hunt” and viewing of Ghostbusters Afterlife (Rated PG-13) complete with special movie themed treats on Sunday, October 8 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

Book lovers and bargain lovers unite at the Annual Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale which takes place October 12-14. The Friends have been gathering books, DVDs, puzzles and other materials for months and there will be something for everyone at fantastic prices. The Preview Sale is Thursday, October 12 from 3pm-7pm with an entry fee of $2. The sale continues with no entry fee on Friday from 9am-3:30pm and ends on Saturday with a Buy-the-Bag Sale for $3 per bag from 9am-2pm.

Other events throughout the month include: October 14 at 11:00 am – Annular Eclipse Viewing (solar eclipse viewers will be handed out while supplies last); October 19 at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm - Mobile Device Workshops (call the Library for more information and to register); October 23 at 6:30 pm – Crafts with Chris; October 24 at 10:00 am – Preschool Story Time (ages 2-6); October 24 at 2:00 pm – Movie Matinee – “Golda” (Rated PG-13) – we provide the popcorn, you bring your favorite drink.

The month culminates with the much-anticipated Annual Halloween Festival at City Center Park on Saturday, October 28. Costume contests begin at 10:00 am SHARP and cash prizes will be awarded directly afterward. There are categories for all ages, pop culture and groups. Other events will begin at 11:00 am including trick or treating to downtown businesses, hot dogs, Crafts by Jersey County Arts Council, inflatables and hayrides. The City Center Park is located directly across the street from the Stadium Theater.

As always, everyone is welcome to attend events and activities at the Library regardless of library card status. A library card is only required to check out materials. There are also many community resources available to those without a card including photocopying and printing, faxing, scanning, notary, public use computers and more.

Follow the Library on most social media channels @jvillelibrary to keep up with all events and programming. Pick up a copy of the latest newsletter at the library or view it online at www.jerseyvillelibrary.org. Contact library staff for more information or to register for programs at (618) 498-9514.

