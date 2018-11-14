ELSAH - Take a step back in time this holiday season and stroll along the historic streets Elsah, IL during Elsah’s annual Home for the Holidays from Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1.

A total of 18 historic buildings will be open for the event, including eleven homes, Elsah’s two-room school house, Farley’s Music Hall, the Elsah Museum, churches and village businesses. Tickets for the annual Home of the Holidays House Tour are $15 in advance or $18 the day of the tour. Ticket prices include a map and tour booklet with descriptions of each building. Rides on a horse-drawn carriage are available at no extra charge. For an additional $11, visitors can purchase lunch from My Just Desserts at Farley’s Music Hall.

“Since the 1970’s, the Village of Elsah has offered house tours for visitors who want to get a look inside some of its beautiful historic homes and buildings,” said Blair Smith, one of the organizers of the event. “Some of our buildings date back to the 1850’s and this is a great opportunity to see them.”

Tickets may be purchased on line at: www.historicelsah.org or in advance at the following businesses: Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, Green Tree Inn and Elsah General Store in Elsah; Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway, Alton.

Proceeds from the tour benefit the Historic Elsah Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, dedicated to the historic preservation and education of Elsah.

