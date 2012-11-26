Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois will be hosting the following groups of musicians and performers to entertain the shoppers at Alton Square Mall during the holiday season. The performances will be located in the common area on the main floor near the Macy’s entrance.

Look for the Big Brothers Big Sisters kiosk for more information about the program and how you can give the gift of time and volunteer to be a Big Brother or Big Sister.

December 1st – 3 – 4 pm Zumba demonstrations by certified Zumba teacher

December 8th-12:00-2:30 The Dixie Dudes

3-6pm The Halpin Music Company will have piano students playing pieces

December 15th -1:00-3:00 pm The Dixie Dudes

4:00 - 5:00 pm Zumba demonstrations by certified Zumba teacher

6:00 - 6:45 pm Rocky Reunion has a voice like Elvis and will be singing Christmas songs.

December 16th - 4:00-5:00 pm the Alton Youth Symphony Chamber Group will be playing Christmas music

December 21st- 12:00-12:30 pm the Mississippi Valley Christian School will have their high school choirs sing Christmas music.

6:00-6:45 pm Leo Ministries will perform Christmas songs in a jazz version.

December 22nd - 12:30 - 1:30 pm Zumba demonstrations by certified Zumba teacher

2:00 -3:00 pm Melody Lane Band will perform with a piano and vocals.

