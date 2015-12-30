EDWARDSVILLE – Recently, the third-grade class of Columbus Elementary School participated in an activity called “Holidays Around the World,” that had deep meaning for the students.

Ms. Sarah Klenke, the teacher, said students were able to explore different countries of the world and their traditions during the holiday season.

“The students were enriched with the cultures around the world and their celebrations/ beliefs,” she said. “Different countries have different traditions and folklore.”

The teacher said other teachers collaborated and each classroom focused on celebrations of Mexico, Sweden, Italy, France and Germany.

“The classrooms used stories and hands-on activities to complete the lesson,” Klenke said.

