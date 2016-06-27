ST. LOUIS - Ryan Probst, of Columbia, Illinois, was sworn in June 23 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station as one of the newest members of the Illinois Army National Guard. Probst, who is a senior at Columbia High School, enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, and will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company, based in East St. Louis, Illinois, upon completion of his training.

Probst will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in the summer of 2017. He will then attend follow-on mechanic training at the U.S. Army Ordnance School at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Probst received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

Probst's family has a tradition of military service and his parents, Paula and Stephen Potts and James Probst, said they are proud of his decision to enlist.

For questions, contact the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office at ng.il.ilarng.list.staff-pao@mail.mil.

