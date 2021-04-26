ALTON - Dominic Voegele ran for a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then caught a two-yard pass from Londyn Little in the third as the Columbia quarterback ran for 66 yards and was five-of-nine passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Marquette Catholic 35-14 in the season finale for both schools at Public School Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Wibbenmeyer, the Eagles' punter, pinned the Explorers deep in their own territory with a 58-yard kick early on, and on a fourth-and-15 situation, faked the punt and completed a pass to Bryce Hildebrand to set up a touchdown that put Columbia ahead to stay.

Little caught a 21-yard pass from Voegele to open the scoring in the first quarter, then after the fake punt, Kyle McConachie ran in from three yards out late in the quarter to put the Eagles ahead to stay. In the second, Columbia extended its lead to 21-7 with Voegele's 17-yard run, and late in the second, threw 43 yards to Oliver Schrader to make it 28-7 at halftime.

Voegele caught Little's two-yard pass in the third quarter to make it 35-7 for the final Eagles' score.

The Explorers had tied the game 7-7 in the first off a Gerold Nave III 22-yard reception in the end zone off a pass from Jake Hewitt, and in the fourth quarter, Hewitt completed a 70-yard pass to Cortez Harris to make the final 35-14 score.

The Eagles finish their season with a 5-1 mark, while the Explorers ended 2-4.

