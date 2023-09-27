WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton Wood River (EAWR) High School.

A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

September’s winner is Colten Heaten. Colten is a senior at EAWR and is involved with

Trebuchet Competitions and enjoys ringing the bells for The Salvation Army. Colten has received honors for Gold Level Renassance (4 years) and High Honor Roll (4 Years).

After graduation, Colten plans to go to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Colten is thinking of majoring in engineering or computer science.

Congratulations Colten and we all wish you good luck in your future!

About Midwest Members Credit Union:

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 88 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

