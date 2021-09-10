ALTON – The Civic Memorial Eagles opened their 2021 football season at Public School Stadium with a 48-7 win against the Marquette Explorers. Middle-right linebacker and senior, Colton Carlisle had a tremendous game. It was such a good night, that it awarded Carlisle the coveted student-made, MVP Eagle necklace.

The feeling of winning is beloved by athletes. But there is a special feeling for a senior who gets to play his final year with a post-COVID-19 schedule.

“It’s definitely a very good feeling getting back to some normal for senior year. Last year, we only got to play four games and the last two were canceled. It’s amazing playing again and I can’t explain the feeling to be back,” Carlisle said.

The appreciation of Carlisle and his teammates mixed with the energy of the Civic Memorial’s crowd was the jolt the Eagles needed for their spirited win in the opener.

“I think our fan section was about the size of theirs in our first game. It meant so much. It definitely helped our confidence which allowed us to get the win," he said.

Carlisle, his teammates, and their fans aren’t enough to succeed. There must be direction and accountability. That’s where coaches come into play and Carlisle was sure to credit them for the Eagles' confidence after the first two games and results. According to the senior, “our coaches give us a lot of confidence and energy. They do a great job of getting us ready and when we always have a lot of people come to our game, we like to put on a good show.”

The Eagles made a statement in their opening game after beating the Explorers 48-7, then the 28-0 win in game two against East Alton-Wood River. When asked if Carlisle had any other messages to send their future opponents, Carlisle had a simple message, “Be ready. We are going to bring the heat.”

The Eagles host Roxana on Friday night.

