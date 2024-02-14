EDWARDSVILLE - A man from Colorado has been charged with child pornography, armed violence and more in Madison County after being stopped by an Illinois State Police trooper during a mysterious road trip across the country which involved a juvenile female, a loaded handgun, cocaine, and more.

Travis J. Penman-Keever, 39, of Aurora, Colo., was charged with one count each of child pornography, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Penman-Keever was allegedly in possession of child pornography in the form of a photograph depicting a sexual act between an adult male and a 16-year-old female. A .40 caliber Springfield XD handgun and less than 15 grams of cocaine with baggies and a “ledger” were found in his vehicle during the traffic stop, resulting in the additional charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance.

Penman-Keever had reportedly been driving a “lightly clothed” juvenile female in his uninsured truck from Colorado to Pennsylvania. A petition to deny Penman-Keever’s pretrial release describes how events unfolded once an Illinois State Police trooper stopped the truck, a maroon Dodge Ram with a Utah registration number.

“Upon approaching the truck, Trooper Griffin Jackman smelled a strong odor of cannabis,” the petition states. “The driver of the vehicle, the defendant, could not provide valid insurance for the vehicle which he said was a rental. A juvenile female was in the passenger seat who was covered by a blanket and appeared to be lightly clothed.

“Trooper Jackson conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found the defendant to be in possession of more than one gram of cocaine, baggies, and a ledger. Trooper Jackson also located a .40 caliber Springfield XD handgun in the center console with a magazine containing approximately 10 rounds plus one round loaded into the chamber of the pistol. The defendant did not have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card or a valid license under the Firearm Concealed Carry Act.”

“Neither the defendant nor the juvenile female provided consistent statements about why they were traveling from Colorado to Pennsylvania.”

Penman-Keever faces four total felonies, including a Class X felony for armed violence, a Class 4 felony for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 3 felony for child pornography and a Class 1 felony for possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance.

Penman-Keever’s case was presented by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI). Court documents indicate he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

