At 2 p.m. on April 14, the 1820 Col. Stephenson House will present “Colonial Medicines and Their Uses”. This is the second installment of a two-part medical presentation conducted by area medical historian and 18th century reenactor John Murphy.

Mr. Murphy has portrayed an 18th century French barber surgeon named Joseph la Bollé for over thirty years at reenactments, lectures at medical schools, secondary schools, universities, as well as at numerous historic sites across the country.

This presentation discusses, in detail, medicines used to treat a variety of illnesses and maladies suffered by colonial Americans.

Medicines of the 1700s hadn’t changed much over the centuries; treatments were rather archaic with some treatments based on supposition and simple observations instead of in depth medical study. Oftentimes patients had a better chance of surviving what ailed them then what a physician was going to prescribe to cure them. Attendees of this lecture will learn about simple herbal remedies found in a kitchen garden, as well as, more complex concoctions used to treat English pox.

“ Everytime I attend one of John’s lectures, I learn something new. It’s an absolutely fascinating subject.” comment site director, RoxAnn Raisner. “He’s spent years researching this topic. His collection of medicines and medical instruments is one of the most extensive in the country.” Mr. Murphy’s portrayal of an early Illinois barber surgeon is truly authentic and well researched. Not only will attendees get to see a variety of 18th century medical tools and medicines but Mr. Murphy dresses the part too. His clothing is period correct for his portrayal of an 18th century surgeon; he also discusses accoutrements that were part of his daily wear.

Mr. Murphy’s lectures are very interactive. Questions and comments as well as hearty discussions are encouraged. Space for this lecture is limited and registration is required. Tickets ($5 per adult) can be purchased online at www.stephensonhouse.org or at the museum shop during regular business hours (Thursdays-Saturdays, 10 am-4 pm and Sundays, 12-4 p.m). Due to the graphic nature of the medical lecture, we advise not bringing children under the age of 13 to the lecture.

This special lecture takes place in conjunction with the site's Military Muster for the 200th celebration. A military camp (free to the public) will be setup on the grounds of the historic home. Guided tours of the Stephenson House are also available from 10am-3pm (regular admission fees apply). Individuals wanting to attend the lecture as well as tour the house can purchase a specialty discounted tour ticket for $8 per adult. The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is located at 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, IL. For more information call 618-692-1818 or visit our website atwww.stephensonhouse.org.

