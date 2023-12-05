HARTFORD - Colman’s Country Campers is offering free photos with Santa or the Grinch to anyone who contributes to their food and toy drive.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, people can stop by Colman’s at #2 Fun Street in Hartford to pose with a Christmas character. Lucy Lu Photography will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take one photo for every guest who donates a food item or toy. People can also purchase a mini session for $35 in addition to their donation, which gives you five edited digital photos.

“We enjoy giving back to the community,” co-owner Matt Diamond said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Diamond and his fellow owner Brian Campbell were convinced by their staff to organize the event as a way to finish the year strong. Diamond noted that the company is “just like a small family,” and they enjoy giving back to the community as much as possible. January 2024 will mark Campbell and Diamond’s fifth anniversary as owners of Colman’s Country Campers.

“We were both affiliated in the RV industry,” Diamond remembered. “We both worked at Colman’s together and had the opportunity to buy it, and we jumped on it and knew we could take it to the next level.”

Since taking over, the two owners have installed slot machines and a campsite on the property, so people can enjoy $1 beers and snacks while playing the slots. The Colman’s property serves as a great camping spot for people passing through the area, and Campbell said they also welcome many traveling nurses and workers from the refinery who choose to camp with them for longer stretches of time.

Campbell and Diamond have seen fluctuations in business over the years, especially with the disruption of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The pandemic actually boosted sales as more people were looking for ways to get outside. Many folks chose to buy campers from Colman’s and go camping with their families, and the owners encourage more people to do this going forward.

“It’s very family-oriented, spend a lot of time with your kids, try to get away from the video games and all that kind of stuff,” Campbell explained.

Colman’s regularly offers several deals and giveaways, which you can keep track of on their official website at ColmansCampers.com or their Facebook page. Campbell and Diamond invite community members to stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, to take Christmas photos and give back to local families with the donation of food items and toys. For more information about the event, check out the official Facebook event page.

More like this: