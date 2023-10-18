EDWARDSVILLE - In the second regional semifinal match of the night between the Kahoks and Blue Devils, Collinsville struck early on Adam Reiniger's 19th goal of the season in the 11th minute, then doubled the lead in the 15th minute on a nifty strike by Juan Carlos Doria.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Defender Dane Compton had a big goal in the 67th minute when the ball fell to him in the box, firing into the back of the net to give the Kahoks their 3-0 win.

Collinsville is now 12-6-1, while Quincy's 50th anniversary season ends at 8-12-1.

Collinsville meets Edwardsville at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in the Edwardsville regional championship.

More like this:

Oct 1, 2023 - Bartoni's Hat Trick Makes The Difference As CBC Spoils Edwardsville's Senior Day

Nov 8, 2023 - SIUE Advances To OVC Tournament Championship – Seeks NCAA Tournament Berth

Oct 14, 2023 - Redbirds Cruise Past Spartans, Set Up Rematch With Edwardsville In Regional Semis

Sep 17, 2023 - Explorers Give Up First Half Lead, But Battle Back For Draw With Edwardsville

Sep 26, 2023 - Tigers Explode For Six-Goal First Half, Shutout Redbirds For Second Time This Season

 