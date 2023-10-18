EDWARDSVILLE - In the second regional semifinal match of the night between the Kahoks and Blue Devils, Collinsville struck early on Adam Reiniger's 19th goal of the season in the 11th minute, then doubled the lead in the 15th minute on a nifty strike by Juan Carlos Doria.

Defender Dane Compton had a big goal in the 67th minute when the ball fell to him in the box, firing into the back of the net to give the Kahoks their 3-0 win.

Collinsville is now 12-6-1, while Quincy's 50th anniversary season ends at 8-12-1.

Collinsville meets Edwardsville at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in the Edwardsville regional championship.

