GLEN CARBON – Camping…It’s a Girl Scout tradition! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is excited to offer 14 Resident Camp Sessions and 12 Day Camps throughout our council this summer. Girl Scout Camp gives girls the opportunity to try new adventures, build skills, make new friends, and enjoy the great outdoors. Not a Girl Scout? No problem! Girls can join Girl Scouts now through an extended membership so they can enjoy camping this summer and transition right into their troop experience in the fall. It’s the perfect time to join!

Service Unit 111 – Collinsville Day Camp

Adventure Awaits

Grades 1-5

June 7-11, 9:30 am-2:30 pm (registration deadline: May 3)

Registration Cost for Girls: $79 ($25 for Cadette PATs & Senior-Ambassador CITs working on hours to complete their Program Aide or Counselor in Training pin.)

Location: Camp Torqua – Edwardsville, IL

Join us for an exciting week of new and bold adventures! Campers will participate in a variety of skill-building activities to learn the many aspects of traditional camping. The adventures include learning knots, first aid, outdoor recreation, fire safety, camp housekeeping, songs, nature, games, cooking, arts & crafts, along with many other activities that girls will love to experience with their Girl Scout sisters. Other adventures will include a Wildlife Bird Sanctuary visit and other fun surprises! Sign up now so you don’t miss out on the Day Camp fun at Camp Torqua in 2021!

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. For more information about joining Girl Scouts or signing up for camp, or for full descriptions of any of our camps, visit our website at www.gsofsi.org. Adult volunteers are welcome at Day Camp, and some camps offer reduced fees for children of volunteers. Please contact customercare@gsofsi.org and note the camp you’re interested in attending to learn more.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

Contact: Tricia Higgins, 800-345-6858; thiggins@gsofsi.org

