Collinsville recognized on Expedia.com as a Best Place to Travel for History Lovers
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville, Illinois, is being recognized by Expedia.com as one of the best places to travel for History Lovers. The national article featured on Expedia.com showcases Cahokia Mounds, Willoughby Heritage Farm & Conservation Reserve and the Catsup Bottle.
Article link: https://viewfinder.expedia.com/features/best-u-s-destination-every-travel-style/
Expedia knows no two travelers have the same exact interests. With that in mind they published a feature that explores different types of tourism and recommends the best destination in the U.S. for nine different travel styles. Collinsville's selection was backed by research, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and supported with local landmarks that attract history buffs from around the country.
In addition to those big three featured in the article, Collinsville also boasts other tourist destinations such as Miner’s Theatre, Historic DD Collins House, Collinsville History Museum.
For more information:
Cahokia Mounds
618-346-5160
Willoughby Heritage Farm
618-346-7529
www.willoughbyfarm.org
Catsup Bottle
618-344-8775
